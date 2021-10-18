-
DNREC is extending the state’s electric vehicle rebate for another six months.The rebate program is now in its 5th year, having provided over 5,000…
Delaware is renewing a program offering incentives for people who buy electric cars.Since its launch in 2015, the Clean Transportation Program has given…
Delaware’s chapter of the Sierra Club, DNREC, and several other partners hosted an electric vehicles awareness event Tuesday as part of National Drive…
Delaware is encouraging businesses in the state to install electric car charging stations.The state launched a rebate program late last year that takes…
Delaware’s rebate program for clean fuel vehicles just got a little more generous. Starting November 1, the state is offering up to $3,500 for…
In Delaware, transportation is responsible for a third of the state’s carbon emissions. Addressing this chunk of the First State’s carbon footprint is…
Electric vehicle owners visiting Rehoboth Beach can now find some relief for their range anxiety, thanks to new charging stations at the Tanger…
A year ago, University of Delaware and DNREC announced they would work to expand the state’s electric vehicle charging station network, but that network…