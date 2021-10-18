-
Representatives of the European Union visited Delaware Monday to discuss economic and cultural connections between the First State and Europe.
-
Wilmington City Council members are pushing to see more data about economic and health disparities in the city. A resolution sponsored by Councilwoman…
-
The City of Milford is backing out of the Kent Economic Partnership. The Milford City Council had to weigh the benefits of the 30,000 dollar fee it's…
-
A smaller pool of candidates is vying for Mayor of Wilmington in 2020. But Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt reports the race is no less…
-
Sussex County is looking to support some small businesses through a kitchen incubator.Kitchen incubators are non-profit commercial kitchens that allow…
-
Economic development efforts in Delaware often focus on bringing new businesses to the First State. But attracting a workforce is also important – and a…
-
A site of a vacant liquor store and laundromat in West Center City Wilmington could soon become a space for local entrepreneurs to try out their ideas.…
-
A new restaurant and beer garden opened Monday in Wilmington. City officials see it as a small part of broader economic development.The Buccini/Pollin…
-
Grain Craft Bar + Kitchen is the Delaware River and Bay Authority’s choice to redevelop the restaurant at the Cape May – Lewes Ferry Terminal in Lewes.The…
-
Wesley College officials say being a private college should not be a barrier to receiving state funding.Wesley College was approved for up to $2 million…