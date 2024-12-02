Dover City Council considers officially establishing Economic and Community Development Funds

Dover City Council considers making a change in the way it uses money earned from the sales of city-owned property.

Council members will hear a resolution in December or January that could officially establish Economic and Community Development Funds.

The funds already exist and would be used regularly if the resolution passes. Right now, that money goes to the General Fund.

City Manager David Hugg said two committees would have control over the spending of these one-time, unanticipated funds.

“There's a provision in the resolution that requires Council approval to use the funds to offset other budget obligations,” Hugg said.

This discussion at last Monday’s Council meeting was not open for public comment even after four of seven council members voted to suspend rules. They fell short of the two-thirds majority or five votes needed.

Council President David Anderson said the public should have a voice in creating the funds’ guidelines.

“If some property’s sold in downtown, there's real needs in my community downtown,” Anderson said. “Some of that money should stay there.”

Dover’s controller and treasurer Patricia Marney supports the plan.

“Yes, taxpayer funds were used to purchase these properties,” Marney said. “The results from the sale of those properties were – the intention is to reinvest them back for the benefit of taxpayers.”

Councilman Brian Lewis raised concerns that funds could go to the Downtown Dover Partnership and the public will lack a voice in their use.

Hugg argued the committees in charge of the funds are sufficient and will offer opportunity for the public to participate.

Hugg said constituents will likely be able to weigh in at a future meeting.