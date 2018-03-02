DSEA president talks teachers, guns and school safety

In the wake of the recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida, where a gunman killed 17 students and teachers, the issue of guns and school safety is once again front and center.

There’s a renewed, and often heated, debate over what lawmakers at all levels should do, including President Donald Trump and other proposing teachers be armed.

And that’s not the only reason teachers find themselves in the middle of this debate. As students nationwide plan school day protests this month and in April, that raises the question of what role teachers will play in those protests, especially if their districts say they won’t OK walk-outs.

Delaware Public Media political reporter Sarah Mueller spent some time this week talking to Delaware State Education Association President Mike Matthews about arming teachers and the guidance DSEA is giving First State teachers on how they should respond to student protests during class time.