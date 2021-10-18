-
Efforts to sustain downtown Dover's growth continue despite the economic blow dealt by the covid-19 pandemic.Delaware Public Media’s Delaware Community…
-
Dover officials dedicated recently finished murals in the city’s downtown Friday.The pieces from artist Josh Nobling are along Loockerman Street. One is a…
-
The Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing (DIMH) is still looking for a new home.The Interfaith Mission for Housing provides homeless men in the Dover area…
-
Dover officials andmembers of the Downtown Dover Partnership (DDP) are seeking a new home for the Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing (DIMH). Dover…
-
A huge mural of birds native to Delaware in downtown Dover is nearly complete.The mural is coming to the Mitten & Winters building on Loockerman Street -…
-
In an attempt to spotlight what Downtown Dover has to offer, First Fridays are back for 2019.The monthly event showcases restaurants, shops, and amenities…
-
If you work, shop, eat or visit Downtown Dover, you need to be aware of some parking changes that took effect at the start of new year. The changes are…
-
The Downtown Dover Partnership has a new executive director.Diane Laird took over as the partnership’s executive director on September 10, 2018.She…