Downtown Dover Partnership continues discussions on parking projects

The Downtown Dover Partnership offered an update on the parking piece of Dover’s revitalization project at its Parking and Safety Committee meeting Tuesday.

There are three focus points in that realm – a lot on South Governors Avenue, another between South Bradford and South Governors and a parking area on North Street.

The 120 South Governors Avenue location will also eventually be home to a mixed-use residential facility.

Parking permits will be monitored again as soon as December, according to Colonial Parking’s vice president of operations Chris Hankins.

“Enforcement, it drives compliance, which drives revenue. I think in the case of Dover, I think it's kind of important to be friendly with the enforcement and really take a soft approach.”

Parking permits will be available on a monthly basis through an online portal.

Enforcement will occur once per week with varied days and times. The parking program is projected to produce almost $24 thousand, and that doesn’t include revenue from Park Mobile.

Downtown Dover executive director Diane Laird said this change is important.

“It's not fair that there's enforcement lacking when some people are paying appropriately for permits. Their parking lots need management. They need maintenance.”

DDP is also moving forward with plans for a mobility center on South Bradford, which will require the demolition of two historic buildings.

The organization saw pushback from locals earlier this year that was dismissed by Dover’s Board of Adjustments.

DDP’s property development director says those locations should be prepped for demolition by early January.