Downtown Dover Partnership to hold an open house

The Downtown Dover Partnership invites residents to an open house June 26.

DDP is hoping to have locals stop by the open house in downtown Dover to get some updates on the organization’s progress in the city. That includes information on the planned Mobility Center and what will become an apartment complex on South Governor’s Ave.

DDP executive director Diane Laird said elements of the organization’s projects have changed.

“The Mobility Center, we have lowered it by one floor but are still planning to have approximately 325 to 350 spaces, as well as commercial or retail on the first floor, which is something new,” Laird said.

The South Governor’s Ave. complex is now set to be four stories high instead of six to comply with Dover’s fire codes. It will still have a grocery store and retail space – potentially including a coffee shop and wellness center – on the first floor.

Earlier plans for the complex included 160 apartments.

Laird said she expects to break ground on the Mobility Center, which has seen some community pushback, in late October.

“As we proceed through the process, there are times that we need to pull back, make some edits, depending on, in this case, fire code or Historic District Review…” Laird said. “We want to ensure people have the opportunity to provide feedback along the way that we can still incorporate if we're able to.”

The DDP demolished two historic buildings to put the Mobility Center in the heart of Dover.

The open house is at 128 West Loockerman Street from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.