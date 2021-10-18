-
The Office of Management and Budget’s 2022 budget hearings start this week, and the Delaware State Housing Authority was among the first on the docket.…
About two weeks ago the State of Delaware expanded its Downtown Development District program, which offers state incentives to projects that hold promise…
More cities across the state are eligible for the Downtown Development District program.Gov. John Carney is designating New Castle City, Middletown,…
Gov. John Carney visited Harrington this week as he highlighted new project funding for some Downtown Development Districts.Harrington’s Downtown…
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle found things to like in Gov. Carney’s State of the State address, but some issues raised by the governor created…
Gov. John Carney and the Delaware State Housing Authority announced 10 new projects selected for Downtown Development District funding Monday.The Downtown…
Gov. John Carney spent Monday touring downtown areas in Wilmington, Dover and Milford where the state has invested in revitalization efforts.The Downtown…
Downstate towns and cities are celebrating after state officials designated five new Downtown Development Districts Wednesday morning.Projects in Smyrna,…
State officials awarded $4.5 million to a variety of commercial and residential initiatives in the latest round of Downtown Development District grants.11…
Gov. Jack Markell is touting the expansion of the state’s Downtown Development Districts initiative in his weekly message. Markell announced this week…