Millsboro seeks Downtown Development District designation

Millsboro is trying to join the roster of municipalities with a Delaware Downtown Development District.

If accepted, Millsboro would be the thirteenth town with a district since the program’s inception in 2015. The initiative is spearheaded by three council members that make up the Downtown Millsboro Committee.

Being a Downtown Development District doesn’t qualify a town to receive state grants. It instead incentivizes private investments by allowing property owners and developers to get up to 20 percent of their construction costs refunded for eligible redevelopment projects. It also offers some tax breaks and fee waivers.

Town manager Jamie Burk said council members want to build on it recent momentum surrounding downtown development.

“I think what we've heard so far is, you know, walkability, active activities. People want to see things to do in our community… and opportunities to bring the community together.”

Burk said Town Council created a committee dedicated to developing downtown.

“One of the things that came out of the first committee meeting is they want to create some walkability to the Cupola Park, which is in Millsboro on the river… and encourage people to be out in the park. And there's lots of opportunity.”

The committee - made up of three council members - acts as a recommending body to council and cannot make final decisions.

Burk said it has already met with investors to talk about constituent goals and desires and plans to seek more public input soon.