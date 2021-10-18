Dover Mayor and Council

-
A gate at the main entrance to Shutte Park in Dover appears closer to reality.City officials in Dover have wanted to increase security at Shutte Park for…
-
Some local governments have worked for years to find funding for law enforcement body cameras - and in some cases waited for the state legislature to step…
-
As cities across the country lift curfews, the City of Dover’s remains in effect. Some are calling it a violation of First Amendment rights. Cities like…
-
Residents in the City of Dover could see water rates rise if the Mayor and Council approve recommendations by the city manager.Compared to several…
-
The City of Dover is moving closer to naming its next new police chief. Dover's Police Chief five-member Selection Committee began interviewing six…
-
Dover’s Mayor, City Council and other officials are expected to discuss safety and security at the Dover Public Library later this month. The discussion…