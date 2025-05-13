Dover mayor delivers State of the City message

Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen delivered his State of the City message at Monday’s City Council meeting.

Christiansen said he and the newly elected and re-elected council members aim to make Dover a cleaner, safer and more beautiful city.

“The trust placed in you by the people is both an honor and a great responsibility. That trust must now be transformed into action,” Christiansen said to City Council members.

Christiansen’s annual message focused on Dover’s growth and evolving challenges.

He argued Dover’s challenges reflect national issues and require collaboration between elected officials and community members.

“We cannot turn a blind eye to the social issues of today if we want a brighter tomorrow for everyone,” Christiansen said. “So I ask you, every resident, to partner with us. Let us come together to address the issues of affordable housing, homelessness, substance abuse, gang violence and the other pressing issues that affect all of us in one way or another.”

Christiansen said he wants to make Dover a safer place by protecting homeowner and property owners’ investments. He added his goal is to make Dover a place where children can play safely in their yards and neighbors can foster trusting relationships.

Council members also voted Fred Neil the new Council President. He replaced Council member David Anderson in that role.

Neil named similar priorities in Dover as he stepped into the role.

“The problems we continue to face are being faced by cities across America: drugs, crime, the homeless, some of whom have a mental problem and refuse help, plus several classes of illegal behavior that Delaware DOJ will not prosecute if people are arrested,” Neil said. “If there were easy answers, these would not be a topic of conversation.”

Neil also said it will be his job to encourage teamwork on Council and explain Council’s decisions to the public.

“One final note, DEI is still alive in this Dover City Council,” Neil concluded.

Christiansen closed his address with a note to Dover’s residents.

“So let's stay engaged,” Christiansen said. “Show up. Speak up. Support our local schools and businesses, volunteer and for God's sake, vote. Dover's future is not yet written, and tonight, we recommit ourselves to writing it together.”