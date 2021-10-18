-
Dover International Speedway will host its one race next year in early May.The Drydene 400 NASCAR Cup Series race in Dover is set for May 1, 2022.It will…
NASCAR’s lone race weekend in Dover this year wrapped up Sunday with Alex Bowman winning Cup series “Drydene 400.”Bowman took the lead for good when he…
A NASCAR race weekend returns at Dover International Speedway with fans for the first time in over a year.Grandstand capacity for Sunday’s ‘Drydene 400’…
The First State fell short of its goal to deliver 18,000 vaccine doses at Dover International Speedway last week.But the Delaware Emergency Management…
The Food Bank of Delaware is looking at how it can sustain feeding hungry Delawareans as long as necessary during the COVID pandemic. The Food Bank of…
As of now Dover International Speedway is expected to run its only race weekend in 2021 with fans; of course that’s COVID permitting.After a 2020 race…
Dover International Speedway pays tribute to the victims of the September 11th terrorist attacks with its annual 9/11 Memorial Blood Drive this week. The…
Kevin Harvick grabbed second half of this weekend’s NASCAR Cup series doubleheader at Dover International Speedway Sunday.Harvick led 223 of 311 laps to…
Denny Hamlin finally found a way to tame the Monster Mile.Hamlin earned his first career Cup Series win at Dover International Speedway, taking Saturday's…
Dover International Speedway will get NASCAR racing back on track this year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.And it's doing so in a big way next month with…