COVID-19 vaccinations are moving forward quickly in Delaware prisons. The Delaware Department of Correction reports all inmates over 60 who wanted a…
Delawareans can soon visit loved ones in Department of Correction facilities again. The change comes amid lower levels of coronavirus infection in the…
Delaware’s Department of Correction (DOC) is reporting new COVID-19 cases at one of its work release programs and the state has temporarily suspended the…
The ACLU of Delaware is calling on the state to “reinvent” its probation system. The Department of Correction says this is not necessary.A report released…
State officials say the outbreak of COVID-19 that happened at two correctional facilities last month is nearly gone. The Department of Correction (DOC)…
The Delaware Department of Correction says it is seeing improvement in the COVID-19 outbreak at Sussex Correctional Institute in Georgetown.Most of the…
Delaware’s Department of Correction (DOC) has accepted a gift of disposable masks from a celebrity prison reform group. The REFORM Alliance was founded by…
Delaware’s Department of Correction says it is embarking on an “intensive” two-week operation to combat COVID-19 in the two facilities where inmates have…
Elected officials have joined advocates in publicly questioning the Department of Correction response to COVID-19. State Sen. Darius Brown hosted a…
More inmates in Delaware's prison system are testing positive for the deadly coronavirus. The Delaware Department of Correction (DOC) announced Sunday…