Delaware’s prison facilities will have different types of dogs for its K-9 program

The Delaware Department of Correction is transitioning its K-9 program to lifesaving contraband detection.

The transition is to enhance safety and curb the influx of illegal or harmful substances and dangerous contraband into DOC facilities.

DOC Deputy Commissioner Shane Troxler says this switch isn’t because of contraband issues at Delaware prisons.

"We want to be proactive. We want to stay on top of it. Do we find contraband drugs in our facilities? Yes. Are we leading the country in contraband? No, but a small bit of fentanyl can overdose many people,” said Troxler. “It can put staff in danger. It can put our population in danger."

This switch also aligns with national correctional K-9 best practices.

The detection dogs operate safely among people in all areas, and they have a heightened sense of smell that is very effective at scanning people, property and vehicles to locate narcotics and other substances.

"We have to adapt to our changes, evolve, and a part of that is using these specialized trained, contraband detention dogs, the German Shorthaired Pointer. So they'll be trained on all kinds of substances. Including electronics, they can be trained to sniff out contraband cell phones, thumb drives that may contain sensitive documents, the whole nine," said Troxler.

DOC has previously used a mix of K-9 contraband detection units and K-9 security and patrol units with more of an emphasis on security and patrol.

This redeployment has already started, and it will continue over the next year. Five dogs are currently in training.

The transition will occur through natural attrition as K-9 patrol dogs approach retirement age, and those dogs like all working K-9 dogs are adopted to carefully selected and loving families.

Two young patrol dogs recently acquired are being replaced with detection dogs through an exchange.