Delaware’s reports first detection of West Nile Virus this year

The state announces its first detection of West Nile Virus this year.

This year’s first West Nile Virus detection was found in DNREC’s sentinel chickens that help monitor the state for mosquito-borne illnesses.

The DNREC Mosquito Control Section detected West Nile at three different sentinel chicken flock locations in New Castle County sampled on August 11.

They got virus-positive confirmation of the chickens on August 13 from the Delaware Division of Public Health.

This is a little later than the typical first detection date which generally comes during the last week of July or the first week in August, but DNREC says it’s consistent with other West Nile Virus activity elsewhere.

DNREC reports no human cases yet this year in the state, but reminds Delawareans the possibility of contracting a mosquito-transmitted disease continues until colder autumn temperatures arrive in mid-October.

To avoid mosquito bites, everyone is advised to make sure there’s no standing water on their property by draining or removing items on their property that collect water to avoid promoting mosquito habitats.

You should also wear light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and pants when outdoors in mosquito-prone areas and apply insect repellent containing 10% to 30% DEET.

Also, equine owners are urged to vaccinate their animals as well as make sure their animals are inside at dawn and dusk which are peak mosquito hours.