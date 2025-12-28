DNREC: Delawareans have a few options for disposing of their Christmas trees

People bought between 25 to 30 million Christmas trees this year, according to the National Christmas Tree Association.

Delaware banned landfill disposal of yard waste, like Christmas trees, in 2007. Christmas trees can be recycled and turned into mulch and compost.

According to DNREC’s Charlie Border, people have a few options to dispose of their trees after the holiday. His department sponsors a free tree-shredding event in the Delaware Center for Horticulture's parking lot on January 10.

Border says if you can’t make it to the tree shedding event in Wilmington, to contact your regular waste hauler about curb-side pick up.

"A lot of people are provided yard waste through their waste hauler, and may not realize it," he said. "We always recommend first contact your hauler and see if they already have a program for that."

Otherwise, DNREC’s website lists yard waste drop off sites by-county, which Border recommended people use as a reference.

