-
Delaware Day 2020 will feature the stories of enslaved Delawareans, and those who helped break the bonds of slavery through a series of videos.Delaware…
-
Officials believe a historic African American cemetery has been discovered in Sussex County. Several unmarked graves have been found by a team of…
-
The First State now owns the land where the only Revolutionary War battle in Delaware was fought.The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs…
-
In a lecture through the State Division of Historical And Cultural Affairs Monday, Principal Chief of the Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware Dennis Coker…
-
Delaware’s Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs (HCA) is looking at what’s next for historic preservation in the First State. The agency recently…
-
An archaeological discovery unveiled Wednesday in the City of Rehoboth Beach sheds light on a part of Delaware’s 17th century history.In 1976, members of…