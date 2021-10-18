-
The state Department of Agriculture says several Delawareans have reported receiving unsolicited packages of seeds in shipments from China — as have…
Delaware’s Dept. of Agriculture expects the state’s U-Pick farms to remain busy this summer despite the COVID-19 pandemic.That prompted it to issue safety…
The Delaware Department of Agriculture and Gov. John Carney recently announced a new way to help Delawareans understand farmland preservation. Delaware…
Delaware is home to over 50 million chickens on 700 registered farms, and the state’s Department of Agriculture has some tips for farmers about protecting…
Much of the Delmarva Peninsula is devoted to farming -- especially raising chickens. But with new technologies and outside investment, the small family…
READ THE STORY: Neighbors of 'mega' chicken farms call on state for relief from environmental effects.Development on agricultural land is a lawful use in…
Applications are now open for young Delaware farmers who want no-interest loans to buy a farm. The program, run by the State Department of Agriculture,…
A sure sign of spring has arrived.The 2015 Delaware farmers’ market season opened this weekend with the Milton market kicking things off. Most markets…