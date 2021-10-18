-
State lawmakers questioned the Departments of Correction and Homeland Security about their respective budget asks Wednesday.Members of the Joint Finance…
-
A recent FBI memo reportedly warns there are plans by far-right extremists to march on state capitals in all 50 states this weekend. NPR reports state…
-
Delaware State Police has its first female superintendent. Lt. Col. Melissa Zebley takes over command of the department following Col. Nathaniel McQueen,…
-
State health officials have announced two more Delawareans have tested negative for the deadly novel coronavirus disease . The two patients previously…
-
The head of Delaware’s Department of Safety and Homeland Security is leaving.Sec. Robert Coupe is moving to the state Attorney General’s office next month…
-
The Memorial Day holiday weekend holiday is here, and Delaware’s Office of Highway Safety (DOHS) and local law enforcement are partnering to enforce the…
-
Delaware’s Director of Homeland Security Sec. Robert Coupe said mismanagement, short-staffing and lack of oversight led to DNA samples sitting…
-
An internal probe is underway into why some DNA samples at the state forensic lab were not uploaded into a federal database and why that revelation wasn't…