A new DART bus service is coming to Sussex County later this month.The Delaware Transit Corporation (DTC) launches its DART Connect pilot program in…
DART Paratransit is taking another step toward resuming normal operations - reinstating onboard ticket and cash fare collection next week.When the…
DART’s annual “Stuff the Bus” Thanksgiving Food Drive brought in 13.1 tons or 26,201 pounds of food this year.That topped last year’s total by about 3…
It’s that time again - DART’s annual, week-long, “Stuff the Bus” Thanksgiving Food Drive kicks off on Monday:This is the 22nd year for “Stuff the Bus.”…
It appears more people are willing to give public transportation a try at the Delaware beaches.DART’s Beach Bus ridership hit record highs during its…
The busy summer tourism season begins in just over a week with Memorial Day, and DART is ramping up its related service. DART’s daily beach bus service…
The deadline is fast approaching for the 19th Annual DART Poster Contest. The contest is open to school-age children in grades 6 through 12.And Delaware…
The Delaware Transit Corporation (DTC) has launched a new campaign highlighting its employees. It’s a called the “Heart of DART.”And DTC’s chief customer…
Delaware is trying to remind people about its free carpool program this month.The state’s carpool program, RideShare Delaware, has been around since…
DART’s annual “Stuff the Bus” Thanksgiving Food Drive brought in 10.2 tons or 20,463 pounds of food this year.The week-long food drive took place from…