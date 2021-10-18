Delaware Law Enforcement

-
Delaware State Police has its first female superintendent. Lt. Col. Melissa Zebley takes over command of the department following Col. Nathaniel McQueen,…
Black lawmakers in Delaware’s General Assembly are offering a plan to address systemic racism and police brutality in the First State.The Delaware…
Amid nationwide protests over police brutality, advocates in Delaware are looking to increase transparency in policing. The state NAACP is focusing on a…
First State public safety agencies have more responsibilities under Gov. John Carney’s COVID-19 State of Emergency order. And the federal government is…
Delaware’s Office of Highway Safety is partnering with law enforcement agencies in all three counties on DUI enforcement this weekend. Highway Safety, in…