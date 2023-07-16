There will be added security measures for the Delaware State Fair starting next week

The Delaware State Fair is increasing security measures for this year’s fair which starts next week.

The Fair is enhancing security with increased police staffing and fixed security bollards.

Danny Aguilar is the assistant GM and director of marketing for the Delaware State Fair. He adds one other measure -

"We've added the mechanism now to screen. So we'll be adding metal detectors at the gates,” said Aguilar. “Now these are walkthrough experiences very similar to what you would see when you go to the Phillies game or to any large sporting event."

Prohibited items include weapons of any kind, off-duty law enforcement officers from any Delaware jurisdiction are exempt. Small pocket knives are also exempt.

Other prohibited items include illegal drugs, drones, fireworks, sparklers or explosives, laser pointers, skateboards, hoverboards, roller skates, bicycles, bull horns, air horns, and pets with the exception of service animals.

Anyone with prohibited items on them when going through the metal detectors will be able to return the item or items to their vehicle or surrender them at the gate, but the items will not be returned if surrendered.

"We are going to be adding additional video cameras to help us in the screening process. It'll be tied in and connected with the casino. We will add 23 new cameras in strategic areas throughout the grounds, the carnival lot, the food areas, the gates with an effort to just make sure everyone is safe, and we have kind of a good overall representation of what's happening on the grounds," said Aguilar.

This year’s Delaware State Fair starts on July 20th and runs through July 29th.