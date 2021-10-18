-
The Delaware Electric Cooperative (DEC) in Harrington has a new president and CEO. Greg Starheim steps into the post, replacing Bill Andrew, who retired…
Some electric customers in Delaware are about to save a few bucks.The Delaware Electric Cooperative’s Board of Directors recently approved a rate…
Residents and businesses in the City of Newark will get the option to purchase 100 percent renewable energy later this year. Newark City Council recently…
The Delaware Electric Cooperative’s Board of Directors is preparing to hire a new president and CEO. The man currently in that post announced that he is…
Delaware Electric Cooperative (DEC) customers are about to get a break on their bills. Starting Monday, June 1, 2020, rates for those served by the…
Utility companies in the First State are trying to ease the burden on people affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak. The national emergency…
Work to dramatically expand the size of a Sussex County solar farm is complete. The Delaware Electric Cooperative signed an agreement with retail energy…
A solar farm in Georgetown is being dramatically expanded. The Delaware Electric Cooperative’s Bruce A. Henry Solar Farm currently houses 16,000 solar…
The Delaware Electric Cooperative (DEC) is sending out an early Christmas present. The Co-Op’s president and CEO Bill Andrew says some member-owners can…
Gov. John Carney is calling on private internet service providers to help the First State to expand high speed internet into rural areas…