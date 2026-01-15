© 2026 Delaware Public Media
Several drug manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers are being sued in Delaware

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published January 15, 2026 at 6:01 PM EST

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings is suing over insulin price hikes.

Jennings announced the lawsuit against several drug manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers or PBMs earlier this week.

According to Jennings, they conspired to increase insulin prices by as much as 1,000 percent over the past 15 years.

“The level of greed that would drive someone to price-gouge consumers over life-saving diabetes medicine is almost unfathomable,” said Jennings. “It is an avarice that not only hurts diabetics across the country financially, but in many cases leads to medication hoarding and preventable deaths. The thousands of Delawareans living with diabetes need to know that we will hold these companies accountable.”

The lawsuit was filed in the Court of Chancery against the nation’s three primary insulin manufacturers, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi as well as its three largest pharmacy benefit managers, CVS Caremark, Express Scripts and OptumRx.

The lawsuit alleges both groups coordinated to illegally raise insulin prices at the expense of diabetes patients in the state.

Delaware's DOJ says diabetes costs Delaware’s economy roughly $1.1 billion per year, and the uninsured have a diabetes prevalence rate of nearly twice the state’s average leaving them more susceptible to injury from an illegal pricing scheme.
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
