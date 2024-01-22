Seaford police officer is indicted for an off-duty altercation

A Seaford police officer faces charges for an off-duty incident.

The Delaware Department of Justice says Kyle Linville was indicted on multiple charges, including a felony, for pointing his gun during a traffic-related altercation.

Linville was off-duty at the time of the incident last August 23rd.

The 38-year-old’s pick-up truck experienced mechanical trouble while he was trying to park it and an attached trailer in a driveway along Oak Road in Bridgeville.

That blocked both lanes and when a vehicle was unable to pass the altercation ensued.

Linville is accused of shouting obscenities at the driver, scratching the paint on his vehicle, issuing verbal threats, and then pointing his gun at the other driver.

DOJ says while he was off-duty at the time of the incident, he did not inform the driver that he was a police officer.

“On or off duty, police officers are sworn to protect,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “As a trained police officer, the Defendant should have known better. This is a matter of law as much as one of common sense: you should never point a gun at anyone unless you plan to shoot. We will hold him accountable.”

Linville has been charged with aggravated menacing, harassment, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief.

Seaford Police Chief Marshall Craft said the department is aware of the indictment, and they are cooperating with DOJ’s investigation.

Linville has been suspended after the indictment.