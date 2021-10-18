Delaware Division of Small Business

-
Delaware’s Division of Small Business has announced a Market Pressure Relief Fund to help state contractors.The pandemic continues to affect the economy -…
The state is starting another round of matching grants to help young businesses grow. The Encouraging Development, Growth and Expansion—or EDGE—grant…
The state of Delaware is getting some more money from the federal CARES Act passed almost a year ago.The state Division of Small Business recently won a…
More Delaware small businesses and nonprofits are eligible to apply for Delaware Relief grants under changes made to the program. The State and New Castle…
Delaware small businesses are set to receive the first round of state loans offering additional pandemic relief.A total of 741 Delaware businesses share…
State officials renew their effort to encourage Delaware businesses to participate in the Customer Protection Standard Shield program. The state’s…