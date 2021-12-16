Delaware Division of Small Business announce grants for 15 companies

The Division of Small Business awards 15 companies with Encouraging Development, Growth, and Expansion or EDGE grants.

EDGE grants are only awarded to businesses less than five years old and employ no more than 10 employees.

The grants are awarded in two categories.

"10 of the awardees were in our entrepreneur category, so each of those businesses were awarded $25,000." said Jessica Welch, communications director for the Delaware Division of Small Business. "Five of those businesses were in our STEM category and they received $100,000 each."

This was the fourth round of funding since the program’s 2019 launch. It opened in April with more than 100 businesses applying, then whittled down to 23 finalists.

Welch says the finalists had to give public presentations on how they’d use the funds.

"They're required to present to a panel of judges and tell those judges what they're going to use the funding for and how it will help their business grow. So if they can convince the judges that it's a worthy project, and that it deserves funding then they are awarded funding. It's a very competitive process."

EDGE is a matching grant program with the Division of Small Business that matches a winning business's investment on a three-to-one basis, and funds can be spent on expenses that help improve the company’s long-term chances of success.

EDGE Grant Recipients

STEM Class



TheraV (Newark)

TheraV works to transform and innovate post-amputation therapy and rehabilitation through the creation of drug-free solutions that improve the quality of life of amputees.



CM Materials is a seed-stage advanced materials company paving a more efficient future of electromagnetic components such as transformers, inductors, chokes, and filters.



Elyte Energy uses patent-protected hydrogen technology to build a highly efficient power supply for generators and other fixed and portable devices.



Gaskiya Diagnostics offers low-cost, paper-based and easy-to-use diagnostic tests for disease detection in aquaculture worldwide.



Kindwell is a group of scientists, engineers and business executives dedicated to the improvement of chemical analysis to positively impact climate change, environmental justice and air quality.

Entrepreneur Class

