The state is streamlining the registration process to become a mentor in Delaware

Delaware launches a registration system to encourage mentoring.

The goal is to make it easier to become a mentor in Delaware.

There will be eight kiosks across the state where you can get background checks, and the state will pay for the first 2,000 background checks according to Dept. of Education Secretary Mark Holodick.

He notes after perspective mentors are cleared there is a one-hour online training that will be conducted by Connecting Generations.

Holodick provides an example of how it could work - especially in Wilmington.

"We have banks and other companies in the city that can connect with a school, and we know through the research that we've done mentoring programs in companies or businesses where you have a group of people that are going at one time working with a group of students, it tends to last longer and be more impactful," said Holodick.

The state is also encouraging state agencies to be part of the program and connect with school and students as mentors.

The training and the mentoring will include an element of early literacy.

"Mentors can play a pivotal role, not only helping students deal with social and emotional challenges that perhaps they face, but also the academic challenges, especially as it pertains to literacy," said Holodick.

Holodick notes this was a collaborative effort between the Dept. of Education, Gov. John Carney, state legislators, the Department of Human Resources, and the Mentoring Task Force.