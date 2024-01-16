Behavioral Health Consortium highlights efforts to provide substance abuse support services

The Behavioral Health Consortium provides updates on new programming to provide workforce and reentry support for those recovering from a substance abuse disorder.

Department of Correction Bureau Chief of Healthcare, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Michael Records presented new initiatives within Delaware correctional facilities to address substance use disorders.

Records says 12-14% of the inmate population participate in medicated assisted treatment (MAT) – the use of medications in combination with counseling and behavioral therapies to treat opioid use disorders.

He says the Department of Correction (DOC) recently added a post-release case manager position to help ensure inmates who were on MAT while incarcerated continue the program when they leave the correctional facility.

“I think that’s one of the bigger concerns that we have is how many people are basically well-controlled on MAT while they’re in, then they get out and things start kind of devolving with them, and they end up stopping the MAT, and then are basically re-introducing themselves to illegal drugs.”

Records says the current position is in New Castle County, but they hope to add the same type of position in Kent and Sussex counties.

He also notes DOC is continuing to roll out a peer support/peer certification program, funded under the State Opioid Response grant.

There are currently three cohorts of 8-10 peers trained at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution who help those who are newly admitted into the pretrial housing units with withdrawal symptoms and mental health struggles.

There are currently cohorts in progress at Sussex Correctional Institution and Baylor Women's Correctional Institution, with plans to expand to all Level V facilities.

Additionally, Behavioral Health Consortium Director Alexia Wolf announces Delaware is one of four states selected to participate in the National Governors Association Overdose Prevention Across the Continuum Policy Academy.

Wolf says they will use the opportunity to implement the Recovery Friendly Workplace initiative in Delaware.

“The goal of the initiative is to promote wellness for Delawareans by empowering workplaces with the tools they need to hire people in recovery and have them thrive in the workplace.”

She explains employment is among the top three things those in recovery from substance use say would make their lives better, yet the rates of unemployment for those in recovery are around 80%.

Wolf says the project’s core team will be traveling to Phoenix next week for the kickoff, and will begin coordination efforts to launch the program when they return.