Delaware Farmers Markets hope for a big 2025 following a record-breaking year in 2024

As part of Delaware Grown Week, the Delaware Department of Agriculture is celebrating a record-breaking 2024 for Delaware Farmers Markets.

Delaware Farmers Markets in 2024 had sales of just under $4.5 million, continuing their post-pandemic growth. Sales in 2021 sat at $3.72 million.

The goal is to break the $5 million mark for this year.

Kathy Jackson is with the Delaware Department of AG, and she says they’re off to a good start.

"This year, everything is starting off really well, and I think we're on track to, I mean we've only had one month so far, actually a little less than a month, but we're on track to break another record," said Jackson.

The number of markets has also grown each year since the COVID pandemic. There are 27 farmers markets in the state - after adding a couple this year according to the Delaware Department of Agriculture.

She adds farmers markets have been positive for communities up and down the state, providing fresh locally grown food along with crafts, live music and games at some.

Jackson notes two markets hit milestone anniversaries this year

"Riverwalk Farmers Market, which is the oldest continually operating farmer's market in the state, and that's in Milford, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. 30 years of continually, every weekend, through the summer and fall, providing outlet for local people to shop from their local farmers and local craftspeople," said Jackson.

Meanwhile, the Lewes Farmers Market celebrates its 20th year as a producer only market where everyone either grows or makes what they sell.

Jackson notes you can find the nearest farmers market to you at delawaregrown.com.