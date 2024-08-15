Delaware’s Department of Agriculture announces more farms and farmland are being preserved

More farms and farmland are preserved in the First State.

In the 28th round of easement selections by the Delaware Agricultural Lands Preservation Foundation, 40 farms and 2,262 acres of farmland were preserved.

This brings the total number of farms preserved to 403 since Gov. John Carney took office, which is the highest number in the program’s history. The program has been in existence since the 90s.

During Carney’s tenure in office the program has received its full funding of $10 million each year except during COVID.

The farms are selected using an impartial discounted ranking system that maximizes taxpayer benefits.

Delaware Department of Agriculture Administrator Jimmy Kroon says farming has a major economic impact on the state.

"About one in eight Delaware jobs is somehow related to food and agriculture. So it's a big economic driver for the state. We have poultry companies, vegetable and fruit companies. They're all providing jobs for Delawareans, and they're also feeding Delaware. So that's something that's very important. It's a very vital human need, it's a very basic human need," said Kroon.

Since 1996 the state has preserved over 22% of New Castle County farmland, almost 43% of Kent County farmland and 22.5% of Sussex County farmland.

Kroon says farming is extremely important to Delaware.

"It's got a huge financial benefit to the state's economy. Over 10 billion dollars in economic activity each year is attributed to agriculture,” said Kroon. “So we are trying to make sure that that economic activity and that lifestyle is available for Delawareans for future generations."

The preservation process is annual, and the deadline for new applications for next year’s funding is September 30.