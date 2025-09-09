Two horses test positive for West Nile Virus in Delaware

The state confirms the first confirmed cases of West Nile Virus in horses in Delaware this year.

The Office of the State Veterinarian within the Delaware Department of Agriculture confirmed the two cases of the virus in horses that saw the onset of symptoms between August 31 and September 1.

The cases included a 4-year-old Standardbred gelding and a 7-year-old Standardbred mare, both from Kent County, and they were both euthanized.

West Nile Virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis are both transmitted from mosquito bites generally in the summer and fall, and we’re in the peak period for transmissions which runs from mid-August to mid-October.

Signs of infection in horses included fever, anorexia, head pressing, depression or behavior changes, wobbling or staggering, weakness, blindness, convulsions, head and neck muscle spasms or hind-limb weakness.

Owners should contact their veterinarian immediately if any of those signs are present in their horses.

Humans can also be infected, but only through a mosquito bite. The viruses can’t be directly transmitted between horses or between horses and people.

Horse owners should take certain steps to help protect horses from mosquito bites like keeping the animals inside during dawn and dusk, using insect repellents labeled for use on horses, installing fans and eliminating standing water.