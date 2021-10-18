-
Government agencies and commercial operations will get access to better data about the currents in the Delaware Bay—thanks to a new radar installed on…
-
An equipment malfunction at a Lewes wastewater treatment plant has caused partially treated sewer water to be discharged into the Delaware Bay.In…
-
Portions of the Delaware Bay and Murderkill River and St. Jones Rivers will be turned reddish in color this week. The Department of Natural Resources and…
-
The State has closed recreational shellfish harvesting in north Delaware Bay because of possible health risks. In a release, State Natural Resources…
-
In response to a massive sewage spill, Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) is temporarily halting shellfish…
-
In January, our science reporter Eli Chen introduced us to University of Delaware marine biologists doing the first major survey of zooplankton in…
-
Several weeks after the Delaware River Main Channel Deepening project began work off Broadkill Beach - a hill of dredged-up material is taking shape…
-
Each spring, thousands of migratory shorebirds from around the world stop to feed for two weeks in the Delaware Bay on horseshoe crab eggs to help fuel…
-
Though the town’s name might not suggest it, there’s a lot of life that thrives in Slaughter Beach. This month, the town officially became a certified…