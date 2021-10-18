-
More private drinking wells near the Dover Air Force Base are suspected of having elevated levels of PFAS chemicals. Preliminary results from tests…
-
A Department of Defense (DOD) report on the size and scope of military hospitals calls for the 436th Medical Group to adjust how it operates.The on-base…
-
Dover Air Force Base is hosting a Transition Summit Thursday to help military members who are separating or retiring from the service.The program runs…
-
Dover Air Force Base and the Delaware National Guard are assisting with hurricane relief efforts on Puerto Rico and elsewhere.A Dover C-17 Globemaster…
-
The skies above Dover will soon be abuzz with more airplanes. One of Dover Air Force Base’s main runways will reopen Friday after a year and half of…
-
Officials at Dover Air Force Base have declared a missing airman dead.436th Airlift Wing commander Col. Michael Grismer made the decision to declare…