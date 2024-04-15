New hangar at Dover AFB is ready for use

Dover Air Force Base cuts the ribbon at its new hangar.

This is the first hangar to be built at Dover AFB in over 40 years, and it’s a fully enclosed fuel cell hangar, designed with special ventilation allowing repairs to an aircraft's fuel intake system.

The $41.2 million building can also bring aircraft like the C-5 Super Galaxy all the way inside so its tail is not sticking out during inclement weather - allowing maintenance to be done while also protecting the safety and health of workers.

The over 84,000 square foot hangar resolves previous logistical and operations challenges while increasing the base’s ability to provide rapid global mobility.

Sen. Chris Coons says it hasn’t been a short road to make this hangar a reality.

"Today we finish what has been a 10-year appropriations journey and a 20-year journey from when the need for this hangar was first identified, to when the site was finished, to when the plans were approved, to when the funding was approved, to today," said Coons.

Coons notes this hangar is an indication of Dover’s essential role in the safety and security of the country.

Now that it’s completed it increases the capabilities to work on the C-5 Galaxy and C-17 Globemaster III aircraft.

Lieutenant Colonel Jeffery Beeman is with the US Army Corps of Engineers who helped oversee this project.

"Our team knows the mission set here at Dover is unique, sacred and vital to our nation,” said Beeman. “I can tell you this is highly motivating for our engineers and construction team members who are making things happen in the field. They understand that the facilities we build here have global importance."

Construction on the hangar started in 2020.

Col. William McDonald of Dover’s 436th Airlift Wing commander says the new hangar furthers their capability to deliver anytime, anywhere.