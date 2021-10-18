-
The state announced Friday it’s allowing Croda to restart the ethylene oxide plant at its Atlas Point facility near New Castle, but only to test it.This…
-
A controversial chemical plant in New Castle has violated its air pollution limits again. A plant at the Croda facility in New Castle leaked massive…
-
The chemical company where a 2018 toxic gas leak occurred is party to two new lawsuits. This week Croda became the target of a federal lawsuit over its…
-
The Croda plant where a toxic gas leak occurred in 2018 is under renewed scrutiny after an Environmental Protection Agency Office of the Inspector General…
-
The chemical plant in New Castle where a toxic gas leak occurred nearly two years ago is applying for a state permit. Elected officials at the county…
-
The company responsible for a chemical leak that closed the Delaware Memorial Bridge last November is paying compensation for that incident. Croda, Inc.…
-
DNREC and other state agencies held a meeting Thursday to address public concerns about last month's chemical leak at a manufacturing site near the…
-
The Delaware Memorial Bridge was re-opened to traffic Sunday night after a nearly six hour closure because of a gas leak at Croda Atlas Point in New…