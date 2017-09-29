A conversation with Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester

It was just over a year ago that Lisa Blunt Rochester won a competitive Democratic primary for Delaware’s lone Congressional seat, setting her on the path to become the first woman and first African American to represents the First State in Congress.

After winning the general election easily in November, Blunt Rochester entered a tough political climate for a freshman House Democrat. Not only did Republican maintain a clear majority in the House, but it also took control of the Senate and the White House. And highly divisive issues like DACA, the racially charged political speech, and repealing the Affordable Care act moved to the forefront.

Delaware Public Media political reporter Sarah Mueller spent some time this week with Congresswoman Blunt Rochester discussing her first year in office.