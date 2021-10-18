coastal flooding

-
Last year Lewes saw 8 days of sunny-day or high-tide flooding—twice the annual average two decades ago. That number is expected to keep going up. The…
-
Government agencies and commercial operations will get access to better data about the currents in the Delaware Bay—thanks to a new radar installed on…
-
The City of Lewes could become the first town in Delaware to explicitly account for sea level rise in its building code.Lewes City Council will hold a…
-
Flood risk is increasing in low-lying, coastal Delaware due to climate change.But nationwide, flood insurance rates aren’t high enough to cover the…
-
A new outlook from federal oceanographic scientists reaffirms projections that coastal towns in Delaware will see more sunny-day flooding in the…
-
The U.S. tied its 2015 record for the median number of days of high-tide flooding in coastal communities last year, according to a report released by the…
-
A low pressure system is expected to strengthen over Delmarva Thursday night with areas of rainfall at times between then and Saturday evening. This may…
-
DelDOT says Monday night's storm didn't hit as hard as expected -- but they still saw some flooding on coastal roads in Southern Delaware. Route 1…
-
On the heels of a historic winter storm in January, coastal Delaware is bracing for more flooding and snow accumulation into Tuesday -- and officials say…
-
Blizzard conditions are expected in Kent and New Castle counties through much of Saturday, with 12 to 18 inches of snow in the forecast. Sussex County is…