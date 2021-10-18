Claymont Renaissance Development Corporation

-
As the developers of the massive First State Crossing project in north Claymont move forward with their plans, the Claymont Renaissance Development…
Earlier this week, demolition work began on one of the buildings at the old Tri-State Mall site near Claymont, raising hopes that new life may soon be…
It will probably need a two-year gestation, but the historic Weldin House is expected to enjoy a rebirth that residents of the Penny Hill and Fox Point…
State officials developing regulations for new Coastal Zone Act conversion permits are engaging with the public this week. The 2017 Coastal Zone…
The semi-final master plans for redevelopment of Claymont’s old Evraz Steel site were presented to the public Monday night in a final public comment…
Claymont residents got their first good look at plans to redevelop the shuttered Evraz steel mill.A standing room only crowd of about 300 people showed up…
At a community meeting next week, Claymont residents will get their first look at a Missouri developer’s proposal to transform the 425-acre site of the…
An office park, a manufacturing and warehouse center, a new commuter rail station, and maybe even a port, rail and trucking hub – all these project could…