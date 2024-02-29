Claymont Community Center celebrates new market and garden to open later this year

The Claymont Community Center is partnering with the Claymont Renaissance Development Corporation on a new community market and garden.

The Community Center’s new Market and Garden will be on the corner of Green and Commonwealth Streets in Claymont just down the road from the center.

The building that will house the market will be completely renovated with the community garden in the backyard. The plan is to open in 90 days.

The goal of the community garden is not just to grow food for families, but allow community members to work side-by-side and learn, according to Claymont Community Center CEO Allison David.

"We want our garden to offer again choices of healthier foods that people want to eat, and we also intend to train people, right,” said David. “And you know there's lots of fruits and vegetables that like you walk by in the market, and you're like I don't even know what that is, I don't know how to prepare that. So there's this element of education that comes along with that."

The center already serves over 5,000 people, providing food and other support to help families struggling to make ends meet.

Support to stock the market comes from the Food Bank of Delaware, USDA, Acme, Food Lion, Trader Joe’s, and Wawa - along with corporate and private donations.

"We believe that if people need help they should be treated in a way with dignity with kindness and this will be that place where everyone will be welcomed," said David.

Funding from the American Rescue Plan and the state funding are helping pay for the cost of the project.