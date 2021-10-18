-
Masks are required again inside of Rehoboth Beach buildings.The city reinstated a mask mandate Monday, requiring all staff and visitors to wear a mask…
Voters in the City of Rehoboth Beach elect a newcomer and a familiar face to the Board of Commissioners. Mary "Toni" Sharp and Tim Bennett topped the…
Rehoboth Beach residents vote to fill two commissioner seats August 14th.Four candidates are vying to represent the city as it grapples with new…
There is no shortage of bike trails in Delaware. And one between Rehoboth Beach and Lewes is the latest to be completed. The Junction and Breakwater…
The Rehoboth Beach Patrol celebrates a milestone this year, marking its 100th anniversary in 2021.And newly appointed captain Jeff Giles says they plan to…
Rehoboth Beach is looking to clean up parks around the city with new signage. After what city commissioners call a successful rebrand of the city through…
A sculpture by an award-winning artist now sits in the atrium at City Hall in Rehoboth Beach.The sculpture is the latest addition to the relationship…
Two employees at Rehoboth Beach's City Hall have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting officials to close the building temporarily until Monday January…
An iconic candy store in Rehoboth Beach is moving in 2021. Dolle’s Candyland is moving from 1 Rehoboth Avenue and the Boardwalk - a space it has occupied…
Rehoboth Beach wants to address safety on crosswalks by making signage clearer for drivers. Improving pedestrian safety is an issue frequently debated by…