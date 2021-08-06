Candidate Conversations: Rehoboth Board of Commissioners

Rehoboth Beach residents vote to fill two commissioner seats August 14th.

Four candidates are vying to represent the city as it grapples with new development, a tourist boom, and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delaware Public Media’s Roman Battaglia is conducting a series of candidate conversations ahead of the election to help votes get to know who's running.

There is one incumbent in the race, Richard Byrne, who has been on the board for three years.

Rachel Macha, who current serves on the city's Planning Commission, is running again after falling short of win a seat last year.

macha_rehoboth_candidate_conversation.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Roman Battaglia interviews City of Rehoboth Board of Commissioners' candidate Rachel Macha. Listen • 9:50

Tim Bennett is a newcomer to running for city government in Rehoboth.

Tim_Bennett_RB_candidate_convo.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Roman Battaglia interviews City of Rehoboth Board of Commissioners' candidate Tim Bennett. Listen • 9:36

Toni Sharp seeks to return to the Board of Commissioners after stepping away in 2019.

Toni_Sharp_RB_candidate_convo.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Roman Battaglia interviews City of Rehoboth Board of Commissioners' candidate Toni Sharp. Listen • 9:14

The City of Rehoboth Board of Commissioners election is August 14th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Rehoboth Beach convention center. Absentee voting forms are available on the city’s website and must be turned in before Tuesday, August 10th.