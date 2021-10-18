-
The state gets $50 million to put toward efforts to deal with contamination by a group of toxic legacy chemicals. It’s not determined yet how the money…
The state has secured $50 million to handle PFAS contamination in Delaware under a settlement with companies associated with production of the toxic…
The University of Delaware STAR campus is filling out. The chemical company Chemours showed off its recently opened research and development center at the…
Five Blades residents have filed what they hope will become a class action lawsuit on behalf of over 1,300 residents against several companies they blame…
The state of New Jersey is suing several companies, including two from Delaware, for manufacturing and selling toxic firefighting foam products for…
Chemours is being fined $13 million by the state of North Carolina. A consent order alleges the Delaware-based chemical company violated air and water…
A former Chemours employee pled guilty late last week to stealing trade secrets from the company and attempting to sell them to Chinese investors.Jerry…
Chemours broke ground on its new state of the art science innovation center at University of Delaware’s STAR Campus.The 312,000 square foot Chemours…
Wilmington-based chemical company Chemours is facing a citation and possible fine from North Carolina’s Department of Environmental Quality for failing to…
Delaware-based chemical giant Chemours posted strong numbers in the second quarter of 2017. Net sales are up 15 percent for the Wilmington-based chemical…