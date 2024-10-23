Delaware Park Casino breaks ground on an expansion that will add an outdoor slot patio

Delaware Park Casino is expanding, and will offer table games all of the time.

The casino broke ground recently on the $5 million expansion outdoor slot patio.

"It's going to be approximately a 10,000 square foot outdoor patio that will house over 250 slot machines,” said Terry Glebocki, Delaware Park Casino’s President and General Manager. “The slot machines will be the most popular that we have, and we're excited because it's a space that will have plenty of ventilation in it in the summer. And in the winter it will have, although it is open air, it will have heat in the winter."

This patio will be Delaware’s largest outdoor slot patio, and Glebocki notes the outdoor patio at casinos is an up and coming trend at casinos post-COVID.

It’s scheduled to be ready in the spring.

The casino is also expanding table games hours to 24/7 starting on November 8. Currently table games are offered 10 am-4 am Monday through Wednesday, and they’re open 24 hours a day starting Thursday at 10 am until Monday at 4 am.

She says this change is to accommodate everyone.

"Not everybody works the same hours and people need availability of amenities when they're shift ends. And someone could easily be working in a position where they're getting off at 8 o'clock in the morning or at 6 o'clock in the morning, and although that's very early in the morning to us to other people, that's their evening, and they're looking for something to do," said Glebocki.

Glebocki notes they never like to have to kick people out because of the time, currently Monday-Wednesday table games are open 10 am to 4am.

First-floor slots are already open 24/7.