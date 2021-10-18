-
A series of major projects are in the works at Cape Henlopen State Park.Delaware State Parks are receiving more than $17 million from this year's Bond…
-
Visitors to some of Delaware State Park beaches will swim at their own risk starting this week. Lifeguard hours at two ocean swimming beaches are being…
-
Almost one year after the COVID-19 pandemic started, events are still being canceled. The Great Delaware Kite Festival scheduled for April 2, 2021 is…
-
Bars in the state’s beach communities are not alone in seeing coronavirus restrictions for the 4th of July weekend. Visitors to beaches at Delaware State…
-
Beaches are closed for surfing and swimming at Cape Henlopen State Park because of a possible shark bite.DNREC officials closed Herring Point on Thursday…
-
DNREC’s Natural Resource Police Park Rangers recently conducted a targeted surf fishing enforcement operation on two popular First State beaches.The move…
-
Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC), is hosting the World War I Mobile Museum. The Mobile Museum is at the Fort…
-
State parks officials are looking to expand on the trails system at Cape Henlopen State Park and are holding an open house Thursday evening in Lewes for…
-
State officials hope long-waited updates to Cape Henlopen State Park will draw in more visitors starting this Memorial Day. Cape Henlopen gets nearly two…
-
A portion of Cape Henlopen State Park are closed until the fall to give threatened and endangered birds the space nest.Closures of a half mile stretch of…