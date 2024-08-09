© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Candidate Conversation 2024

  • A self-described small businessman, Bobby Williamson is making his first run for political office.
    Candidate Conversations: GOP Candidate for Governor Bobby Williamson
    Delaware Public Media
    Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Public Media’s 2024 Election coverage, and the Delaware Debates we are producing with the University of Delaware’s Center for Political Communication.Among the races we are examining is the race for Governor and in this interview, Republican Bobby Williamson.
  • Jerry Price is a retired New York City police officer making his first run for public office.
    Candidate Conversations: GOP Candidate for Governor Jerry Price
    Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Public Media’s 2024 Election coverage, and the Delaware Debates we are producing with the University of Delaware’s Center for Political Communication.Among the races we are examining is the race for Governor and in this interview, Republican Jerry Price.
  • House Minority Leader Mike Ramone (R-Pike Creek) has served in the Delaware General Assembly since 2008.
    Candidate Conversations: GOP Candidate for Governor Mike Ramone
    Delaware Public Media
    Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Public Media’s 2024 Election coverage, and the Delaware Debates we are producing with the University of Delaware’s Center for Political Communication.Among the races we are examining is the race for Governor and in this interview, Republican Mike Ramone.