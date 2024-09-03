Candidate Conversations: Independent Candidate for U.S. Senate Michael Katz

DPM's full-length Candidate Conversation with Independent Party of Delaware candidate for U.S. Senate Dr. Michael Katz Listen • 24:38

Katz previously served in one term in the Delaware State Sen. as a Democrat – winning the North Wilmington 4th District seat in 2008 – then losing it to Republican Greg Lavelle in 2012.

His campaign website is here.

