Candidate Conversations: Republican Candidate for Lt. Governor Ruth Briggs King

DPM's full-length Candidate Conversation with Republican candidate for Lt. Governor Ruth Briggs King Listen • 24:32

Briggs-King, the lone Republican running for Lt. Governor, is making her first run for statewide office. She served 14-years in the State House of Representatives before stepping down in November 2023 when she moved out of the district she represented.

Her campaign website is here.

