Candidate Conversations: Republican Candidate for Insurance Commissioner Ralph Taylor

DPM's full-length Candidate Conversation with Republican candidate for Insurance Commissioner Ralph Taylor Listen • 23:21

Ralph Taylor is making his first run for statewide office.

He twice ran for the State House of Representatives in the 31st District as a Democrat, losing Democratic primaries to State Rep. Sean Lynn in 2014 and 2018.

Taylor previously was elected to serve on the Capital School District School Board and the Dover City Council.

His campaign website is here.

We reached out to candidates run in statewide races for and invited them to sit down with us for a Candidate Conversation.

Candidates in each race are being asked about the same set of topics to allow you to get to know them and compare them.

Candidate Conversations is supported in part by a grant from Delaware Humanities, a state program of the National Endowment for the Humanities.