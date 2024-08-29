Candidate Conversations: Democratic Candidate for Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro

DPM's full-length Candidate Conversation with Democratic candidate for Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro Listen • 37:20

Navarro is seeking a third term after first winning the office in 2016. He defeated Republican Jeff Cragg in the general election following a primary win over former Ins. Commissioner Karen Weldin Stewart. In 2020, earned a second term by defeating Republican Julia Pillsbury in the General Election.

Before that, he was twice elected New Castle County Sheriff.

His campaign website is here.

